The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, criticised big business houses in India for not making any efforts to boost exports. On the contrary, small entrepreneurs had shown remarkable enterprise in this direction, he said. Addressing members of the Indian community at Auckland at the end of his three-day visit, Rajiv Gandhi said the government would give all possible assistance to the small-scale sector to help them make their products more competitive and achieve higher standards of quality. At this juncture, the country needed to build up its foreign exchange reserves and capture markets for its products abroad. Unfortunately, big business was not doing anything in this direction.

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