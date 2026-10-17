The fire at the Bharatpur bird sanctuary has added another dimension to the misery of the birds in the Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur. According to the Deputy Chief Wildlife Warden Rajen Mathur, the fire covered an area of 108 hectares, the grassland portion of the sanctuary. Fortunately, there were very few trees around, which could have added to the fire’s intensity.

Congress suspends MP ex-CM

The former Union minister and chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Prakash Chandra Sethi, was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress-I party. The Congress-I Disciplinary Action Committee took this decision after considering the interview given by him to The Illustrated Weekly and his subsequent statements criticising the party leadership.