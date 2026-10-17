The fire at the Bharatpur bird sanctuary has added another dimension to the misery of the birds in the Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur. According to the Deputy Chief Wildlife Warden Rajen Mathur, the fire covered an area of 108 hectares, the grassland portion of the sanctuary. Fortunately, there were very few trees around, which could have added to the fire’s intensity.
Congress suspends MP ex-CM
The former Union minister and chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Prakash Chandra Sethi, was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress-I party. The Congress-I Disciplinary Action Committee took this decision after considering the interview given by him to The Illustrated Weekly and his subsequent statements criticising the party leadership.
Wole Soyinka gets Literature Nobel
Wole Soyinka of Nigeria, a forceful writer of novels and plays, became the first African winner of the Nobel Literature Prize. Soyinka was cited by the Swedish Academy of Letters as a writer “who, in a wide cultural perspective and with poetic overtones, fashions the drama of existence”.
Economics prize to Buchanan
The Nobel Prize for Economics was awarded to American James McGill Buchanan for his “synthesis of the theories of political and economic decision making”; it was announced in Stockholm. Buchanan, 67, is a professor at George Mason University in Virginia. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences cited his contributions in a field called new political economy, or “public choice”, an area on the boundary of economic and political science studies.