40 years ago October 13, 1986: Big Two summit ends

US Secretary of State George Shultz said the two-day US-Soviet talks in Iceland had ended with no new agreement on arms control and no date had been set for a new formal summit. Speaking at a news conference, he said the mini-summit had stalled over the issue of Reagan’s “Star Wars” space defence programme.

11 killed in Sri Lanka

Eight Tamil militants and three security men were killed in a battle in Sri Lanka’s northwestern Mannar district, a military spokesman said. He told Reuters the fighting started when a foot patrol was ambushed and two soldiers were killed and four others wounded. Reinforcements arrived to help the patrol and eight of the militants were killed.

San Salvador death toll

Advertisement

At least 1,800 people are believed to have been killed in six large buildings that collapsed in San Salvador in the earthquake, a rescue chief said. “There are six large buildings which collapsed and reckoning an average of 300 people in each of them, that makes 1800 dead, not including casualties in other parts of the city,” Mano Rodolfo Lopez, leader of a Guatemalan team of rescue workers, said.

Major cabinet shake-up looms

A major shake-up in the administration, including changes in the cabinet, is expected after the return of the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, from his visit to Australia and three other countries. Gandhi has decided not to accept any foreign visits for the next six months and give greater attention to pressing problems at home.