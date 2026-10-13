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40 years ago October 13, 1986: Big Two summit ends

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 13, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 13, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on October 13, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readOct 13, 2026 06:53 AM IST First published on: Oct 13, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

US Secretary of State George Shultz said the two-day US-Soviet talks in Iceland had ended with no new agreement on arms control and no date had been set for a new formal summit. Speaking at a news conference, he said the mini-summit had stalled over the issue of Reagan’s “Star Wars” space defence programme.

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