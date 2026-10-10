Investigating agencies, in a major breakthrough, have arrested two persons from the Capital’s Connaught Place area who allegedly had links with the assassins of General A S Vaidya and Congress (I) leader Lalit Maken and were instrumental in arranging for the wanted terrorists’ escape from the country. (Archive)

Fresh floods in the Hooghly, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of West Bengal inundated more than 50 villages while landslides between Haraipul and Lams-Hang towns in Assam disrupted train services, official reports said.

Breakthrough in Vaidya case

Investigating agencies, in a major breakthrough, have arrested two persons from the Capital’s Connaught Place area who allegedly had links with the assassins of General A S Vaidya and Congress (I) leader Lalit Maken and were instrumental in arranging for the wanted terrorists’ escape from the country.