Opinion 40 years ago, October 10, 1986: 50 Bengal villages inundated
Fresh floods in the Hooghly, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of West Bengal inundated more than 50 villages while landslides between Haraipul and Lams-Hang towns in Assam disrupted train services, official reports said.
Fresh floods in the Hooghly, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of West Bengal inundated more than 50 villages while landslides between Haraipul and Lams-Hang towns in Assam disrupted train services, official reports said.
Breakthrough in Vaidya case
Investigating agencies, in a major breakthrough, have arrested two persons from the Capital’s Connaught Place area who allegedly had links with the assassins of General A S Vaidya and Congress (I) leader Lalit Maken and were instrumental in arranging for the wanted terrorists’ escape from the country.
Bus plunges into Ganga in UP
Fifty-seven persons were killed when a State Transport bus proceeding from Kanpur to Rae Bareli fell about 70 feet below the new Ganga bridge at Jajmau on the outskirts of the city, according to the police. The Urshala hospital said of the 55 admitted, 10 were in serious condition. The bus was on its way to Rae Bareli when a truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into it.
Reagan aide resigns
The US Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs, Bernard Kelb, resigned in protest against the disinformation and deception campaign launched by the Reagan administration against the Libyan leader, Col Muammar Gaddafi. The resignation of the state department’s principal spokesman has further embarrassed an administration already under fire for its credibility.