Ecstasy and Agony. That was India’s lot on the second day of the track and field championships of the 10th Asian Games in the Olympic stadium in Seoul. The peerless P T Usha stormed to her first-ever Asiad gold in the women’s 400m hurdles in record-breaking style. She was just as convincing in the 200m semifinals and it doesn’t look as though the film star, model and crack sprinter of the Philippines, Lydia de Vega, can succeed in her pursuit of a phenomenal haul of six gold medals.

Spurious liquor kills 4 in Delhi

A husband and wife and two others died of liquor poisoning in the capital over the past 24 hours, the police said. Shankar (35) and his wife Champa (28) died in J P Hospital after they had consumed spirit that had apparently been adulterated, the police said. Both were from Gujarat and had been staying in Company Bagh, selling utensils, the police said.