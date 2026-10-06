Despite being given funds and ideas to improve the police, the Union territories have not been able to use them well, PM Rajiv Gandhi has said. Talking to Indian Express two days after the attempt on his life at Rajghat, he said, “I have been trying to chase it for some time… the expansions I have asked for have not taken place at the speed I wanted.”

Asiad closing ceremony

The pyrotechnics the South Korean athletes displayed in the ultra-modern venues of the 10th Asian Games were reflected in the sky at a spectacular closing ceremony that may have brought a tear to the eye of the most hard-boiled media critic in the 100,000 capacity Olympic stadium in Seoul.

Panel on civil services

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Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is appointing an eight-member panel to “examine certain aspects relating to the civil services, including their structure, management, role etc.” During a recent review of the performance of the Department of Personnel, it was thought that a panel should go into the various aspects of the functioning of the civil services to make them more efficient and result-oriented.

Reagan writes to Rajiv Gandhi

US President Ronald Reagan is understood to have written to PM Rajiv Gandhi on the hijacking of the Pan Am plane last month. Well-informed sources in New York said the letter was sent recently but would not give any details of the contents.