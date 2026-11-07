The government announced a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act amnesty scheme enabling Indian nationals and companies to voluntarily disclose their assets abroad without attracting prosecution. In a statement in Parliament, Finance Minister V P Singh invited all concerned to furnish declarations .

Central assistance for J&K

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi rounded off his visit to Jammu and Kashmir by holding out a promise of liberal central assistance for all-round development of the state, which, he said, has suffered immensely because of the rivalry between the National Conference and the Congress (I). The PM said he had joined hands with Farooq Abdullah so the two parties could put their combined energy into raising people’s standard of living.