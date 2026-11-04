40 years ago November 4, 1986: Tamil militants reject proposal

The Sri Lankan Tamil militant groups have rejected the proposals of the island government to solve the ethnic issue, and renewed their demand for a Tamil homeland at a meeting with Chief Minister M G Ramachandran. Tamil Nadu Food Minister S Ramachandran said the next step would be a study of the groups’ response by the Centre and the state, and a third round of talks if necessary.

J&K government formation

The National Conference and Congress-I coalition ministry headed by Farooq Abdullah will be sworn-in on November 6, replacing President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, sources say. They said that both of the parties have been busy in organising a “grand show” at the swearing-in ceremony.

PM on abuse of legal system

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Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi said the law must be made to work for the people instead of the few who can use it to their own advantage. Gandhi was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Bar Council of India in New Delhi. The Prime Minister remarked that lately the legal system was being abused and pushed beyond limits.

More violence in Karachi

Pakistani troops extended a three-day-old curfew into new districts of Karachi after a nighttime raid by one ethnic community on another took the death toll in four days of rioting to at least 34. Soldiers swept into six new districts in jeeps announcing the restriction over loudspeakers. Pathans sprayed machinegun fire and set houses ablaze in a raid on a Bihari immigrant suburb of Karachi, witnesses said.