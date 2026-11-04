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40 years ago November 4, 1986: Tamil militants reject proposal

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on November 04, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on November 04, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on November 04, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readNov 4, 2026 06:46 AM IST First published on: Nov 4, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

The Sri Lankan Tamil militant groups have rejected the proposals of the island government to solve the ethnic issue, and renewed their demand for a Tamil homeland at a meeting with Chief Minister M G Ramachandran. Tamil Nadu Food Minister S Ramachandran said the next step would be a study of the groups’ response by the Centre and the state, and a third round of talks if necessary.

J&K government formation

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