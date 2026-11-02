40 years ago November 2, 1986: NC coalition to be sworn in

A nine-member coalition government headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah will be sworn in on November 3 in Jammu, according to AICC-I sources. Sources said the ministry would comprise three ministers from Congress-I and six, including Dr Abdullah, from the National Conference. This would be named an “interim” government, and elections will be held in March next year, with an electoral understanding between the National Conference and Congress.
India to lodge protest with US
India will register its deepest concern with the Reagan administration over its proposed plan to provide AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) to Pakistan, diplomatic sources have said. The Indian sources disclosed yesterday that Indian Ambassador to the US, P K Kaul, would call on the American Defence Secretary Caspar Weinberger at the Pentagon. Kaul is expected to express India’s fears and concerns over the possibility of the US supplying Pakistan with E-3A AWACS.
Gen Moczar of Poland dead
General Mieczyslaw Moczar, one of the most controversial figures of post-war Poland and three times a contender for the leadership of the Communist Party, died aged 73, the official PAP news agency said. General Moczar, a World War II partisan leader and lifelong Communist, had been in retirement since 1983, when his chequered public career ended.
Taxmen beaten up
Six inspectors of the Central Excise and Customs Collectorate were beaten up when they went to search a jeweller’s shop on a tip-off that gold biscuits and melted gold were being sold illegally. A large crowd assembled at the shop in the Sonya Maruti Square on Laxmi Road when two groups of the raiding party entered the licensed shop and a nearby place of the same jeweller and assaulted them, according to a complaint lodged at the Faraskhana Police Station.