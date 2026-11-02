40 years ago November 2, 1986: NC coalition to be sworn in

A nine-member coalition government headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah will be sworn in on November 3 in Jammu, according to AICC-I sources. Sources said the ministry would comprise three ministers from Congress-I and six, including Dr Abdullah, from the National Conference. This would be named an “interim” government, and elections will be held in March next year, with an electoral understanding between the National Conference and Congress.

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