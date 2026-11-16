Fresh ideas towards solving the Sri Lankan ethnic problem were conveyed by Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to Sri Lankan President J R Jayewardene at a meeting at Bangalore airport immediately following Jayewardene’s arrival. According to a source, maps were referred to, indicating that the boundaries of a Tamil province or provinces were gone into.

Pakistan’s propaganda blitz

There is disappointment in Indian official circles over a “propaganda blitz” by Pakistani foreign secretary Abdul Sattar at a press conference in Bangalore on the question of normalising bilateral ties. Pointing out that it was inappropriate on his part to try to extract “propaganda advantage” on the eve of talks between the countries’ foreign ministers and prime ministers, sources said Sattar did not indicate any opening for normalisation.

SAARC consensus on terrorism

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On the eve of its second summit, SAARC recorded a major breakthrough when its member-states “broadly agreed” not to allow the use of their territories for terrorist activities against each other. According to informed sources, the consensus was achieved at the end of the two-day meeting of the SAARC council of ministers.

Minister defends censorship

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Ajit Kumar Panja claimed that he had the right to decide what the public should or should not know through government-controlled media. Panja said there was no blacking out of news, but the authorities resorted to “intelligent editing” in the interest of the peace and integrity of the country.