Prospects for the success of the second summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, hosted by India, brightened with the participants invoking the “SAARC spirit” of working together, keeping contentious bilateral issues out of the conference. Economic issues and the implementation of SAARC projects were highlighted at the opening day-meeting of the standing committee, the pre-summit exercise at the level of foreign secretaries.
Delhi doctors call off strike
The junior doctors’ strike that nearly brought the working of six major hospitals in the Capital to a halt was withdrawn after the government agreed to several demands. Junior residents and house surgeons will be paid Rs 2,400, Rs 2,475 and Rs 2,550 per month in the first, second and third years of their residency while senior residents will be given Rs 3,000, Rs 3,100 and Rs 3,200.
Newsprint backlog
The government has decided to release the entire accumulated backlog of unserviced newsprint from 1982-83 onwards in a phased manner, over three years, by the supply of indigenous newsprint. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ajit Panja said newspapers with an annual entitlement of up to 300 mt would have the option to take their entire requirement in the imported variety. The practice of requiring fresh applications to furnish bank guarantees has been dispensed with, he said.
Rajiv fails to remain incognito
The big news of “Apna Utsav”, the national cultural festival now lumbering into its sixth day, was an impromptu visit to one of the festival sites, Shahdara Jheel, by Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his wife. However, Gandhi, who had hoped to mingle with the crowd incognito and watch the performances put on by the West Zone Cultural Centre, had to leave after 15 minutes as he was mobbed by enthusiastic crowds.