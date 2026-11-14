Prospects for the success of the second summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, hosted by India, brightened with the participants invoking the “SAARC spirit” of working together, keeping contentious bilateral issues out of the conference. Economic issues and the implementation of SAARC projects were highlighted at the opening day-meeting of the standing committee, the pre-summit exercise at the level of foreign secretaries.

Delhi doctors call off strike

The junior doctors’ strike that nearly brought the working of six major hospitals in the Capital to a halt was withdrawn after the government agreed to several demands. Junior residents and house surgeons will be paid Rs 2,400, Rs 2,475 and Rs 2,550 per month in the first, second and third years of their residency while senior residents will be given Rs 3,000, Rs 3,100 and Rs 3,200.