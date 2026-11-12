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40 years ago November 12, 1986: Molotov dead at 96

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on November 12, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on November 12, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on November 12, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readNov 12, 2026 06:58 AM IST First published on: Nov 12, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

Vyacheslav Molotov, Soviet premier for 11 years until he stepped down in 1941 for Joseph Stalin, and long-serving foreign minister, died in Moscow on November 8 aged 96. A Soviet cabinet announcement last night said he died after a lengthy and grave illness. The Kremlin’s number two man under Stalin, he represented the Soviet Union at many post-War international conferences, including the 1945 San Francisco conference at which the UN was founded.

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