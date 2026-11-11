The government is constantly reviewing its nuclear option in light of the deteriorating security environment, MoS External Affairs K Natwar Singh said in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on Pakistan’s nuclear plans and renewed US arms supplies to that country. Reacting to a plea by members cutting across party lines for India to go nuclear, the minister said the issue had global implications and was not confined to India-Pakistan relations.

Ershad lifts martial law

Bangladesh’s four-and-a-half years of military rule ended when President Hossain Mohammad Ershad lifted martial law and said he was returning the country to democracy. A proclamation signed by Ershad said he was renouncing his title as Chief Martial Law Administrator and restoring the constitution he suspended after seizing power in a coup in 1982. The proclamation came after parliament passed a law protecting the President against prosecution for his role during military rule.

Probe into Ayodhya stampede

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Vir Bahadur Singh ordered an inquiry by a high court judge into the stampede near Ram Ki Pauri in Ayodhya. Thirty-one pilgrims were killed in the incident. The CM flew to Faizabad and motored to Ayodhya to see the site of the tragedy and the relief and rescue operations being carried out. The stampede occurred when the ropes put up to control the movement of pilgrims gave way.

Acrimony in Bollywood

The unity and solidarity the film industry displayed during its month-long strike crumbled in a day when following the accord, a section of the industry cried for the blood of its leaders for engineering a settlement devoid of tangible results. The very industry that had lionised its star MPs Amitabh Bachchan and Sunil Dutt during the strike period was busy running them down, with suggestions made to burn their effigies.