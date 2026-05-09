The Akali Dal split with 27 dissidents forming a separate group in the Vidhan Sabha and reducing the Barnala government to a minority in the House. The Speaker, Ravi Inder Singh, has recognised the dissident group as a separate political party and ruled that, as it consists of more than one-third of the strength of the Akali Dal legislature party, its members “do not incur any disqualification” under paragraph 3 of the 10th schedule of the Constitution.

Ershad on elections

With the Jatiya Party still needing 69 seats for an absolute majority in the National Assembly and only slightly ahead of the Awami League-led alliance, the Bangladesh President, H M Ershad, asserted that it will be able to form the government. He said that in case it fell short, the party leaders would know how to go about their business, indicating that the 20 Independents elected so far could be made use of.