Terrorists, striking in a big way in Punjab in the last 24 hours, killed 12 persons and injured several others, including a medical practitioner and an army jawan. The authorities in Amritsar clamped an indefinite curfew on areas around the Golden Temple complex in the wake of a joint call by the United Akali Dal and All India Sikh Students Federation to the Sikhs to “throng” the temple and strongly protest against police action.

Colombo blast

A powerful bomb exploded in downtown Colombo, killing at least 11 people and damaging Sri Lanka’s Central Telegraph Office, authorities said. An outlawed youth group claimed responsibility for the blast. About 62 people were hospitalised, and the police said dozens more suffered less serious injuries.

BJP for Gandhian socialism

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Committing itself to Gandhian socialism, the Bharatiya Janata Party has formulated a 17-point economic charter as part of its draft economic policy statement, which will be adopted at the plenary session of the party beginning in New Delhi on May 9. The party’s national executive devoted its sittings to a detailed discussion of the economic policy statement. According to a party spokesman, there was broad agreement on the basic approach, though suggestions were made for laying greater emphasis on the programme for the poor, development of rural areas, and farmers.

Bhutto denies Zia’s allegations

Benazir Bhutto, acting chairperson of the Pakistan People’s Party, has refused Gen Ziaul Haq’s allegation that her party was receiving money from abroad. Terming the allegation as a “dirty lie”, Bhutto said that Zia was, in fact, in need of foreign assistance to perpetuate his rule. “The PPP does not need assistance from abroad as the people of Pakistan are the asset and capital of the party,” she said.