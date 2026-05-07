The Barnala ministry, which was reduced in size by the resignation of three dissidents, was expanded with the swearing-in of 21 new ministers — one cabinet minister, 18 ministers of state, and two deputy ministers. Two ministers of state have been promoted to cabinet rank.

BJP to support Akalis

The national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party endorsed the decision of its Punjab units to support the Barnala government to help it avert the crisis faced by it in the wake of “betrayal” by a section of the Akali Dal. The party vice-president, K S Hegde, briefed reporters about the national executive decisions. However, he ruled out the BJP joining the Akali government.

Devastating acid fumes

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It is happening just 100 km from New Delhi, where laws are being framed to save the environment. Gas and fumes from a fertiliser and acid plant have led to residents of nearby villages developing various types of diseases, hitherto unknown. Over 500 petitions from the hapless villagers to various authorities, from the President to the local tehsildar, have achieved nothing but assurances. The effect is devastating — even old date trees and cacti, which are capable of withstanding the harshest of climates and atmospheric changes, have been burnt.

New plan for border security

The Centre has evolved a scheme to resettle ex-servicemen in sensitive border areas, in an effort to strengthen the country’s frontiers. The Home Ministry has written to all the state governments to encourage ex-servicemen to settle in the border areas and extend all help to them in this regard. Liberal assistance will also be given by the Centre.