Developments in the crisis-ridden Akali Dal following police action in the Golden Temple have taken a new turn with a large number of pro-Barnala legislators leaving for some unknown destination in Himachal Pradesh. The dissident Akali leaders, Parkash Singh Badal, G S Tohra, former SGPC president, and Amrinder Singh, released a list of 29 party legislators who have condemned the police action.

Khaleda Zia reappears

The mystery which shrouded the “disappearance” of opposition leader Khaleda Zia, ended on the fifth day when she reappeared at the Dhaka district bar library. She said she had been detained by police and was kept in an “unknown place” near Savar, 15 miles from Dhaka. This contradicted the government’s continuous denial that she had been arrested. The BNP chief disappeared while she was returning from a rally in Jamalpur.

Afghan leader Karmal resigns

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Babrak Karmal was relieved as the Afghan ruling party leader. Karmal, who came to power in December 1979, resigned health grounds, Tass reported from Kabul, quoting the Bakhtar news agency.

Bus accident kills 44

Altogether 44 persons, including 27 men, 13 women and four children, were killed near Kheel, about 40 km from Itanagar, according to official sources. The ill-fated Arunachal Pradesh State Transport bus in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge while negotiating a difficult curve on the high-altitude road. Sixty-three others were admitted to Ramakrishna Mission and Naharlagun general hospitals. The condition of eight was serious.