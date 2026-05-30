Instead of demanding his ouster for the police action in the Golden Temple complex and exploiting a religious issue, the dissidents should have resigned from the Vidhan Sabha if they felt hurt, Barnala said, addressing a huge conference organised by the Sangrur District Akali Dal.

Surjit Singh Barnala said he had no intention of stepping down as Punjab CM and party president, as the two offices had been bestowed on him by the “panth”. Instead of demanding his ouster for the police action in the Golden Temple complex and exploiting a religious issue, the dissidents should have resigned from the Vidhan Sabha if they felt hurt, Barnala said, addressing a huge conference organised by the Sangrur District Akali Dal.

PM on emigration from Punjab

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has assured Congress (I) legislators from Punjab that all possible steps would be taken to stop migration from the state. The Centre is fully aware of the situation, he said. The Prime Minister heard the views of various groups of Punjab Congress (I) legislators and the Pradesh Congress (I) president, Beant Singh, on the situation in the state. Beant Singh and Gurbinder Kaur Brar, leader of the Congress (I) group in the state assembly, met the PM separately.