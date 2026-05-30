Opinion 40 years ago, May 30, 1986: Barnala rules out resignation
Surjit Singh Barnala said he had no intention of stepping down as Punjab CM and party president, as the two offices had been bestowed on him by the “panth”.
Surjit Singh Barnala said he had no intention of stepping down as Punjab CM and party president, as the two offices had been bestowed on him by the “panth”. Instead of demanding his ouster for the police action in the Golden Temple complex and exploiting a religious issue, the dissidents should have resigned from the Vidhan Sabha if they felt hurt, Barnala said, addressing a huge conference organised by the Sangrur District Akali Dal.
PM on emigration from Punjab
Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi has assured Congress (I) legislators from Punjab that all possible steps would be taken to stop migration from the state. The Centre is fully aware of the situation, he said. The Prime Minister heard the views of various groups of Punjab Congress (I) legislators and the Pradesh Congress (I) president, Beant Singh, on the situation in the state. Beant Singh and Gurbinder Kaur Brar, leader of the Congress (I) group in the state assembly, met the PM separately.
Imbroglio in Congress-I
Congress-I vice president Arjun Singh said that the publication of the text of Congress-I working president Kamlapati Tripathi’s April 22 letter to PM Rajiv Gandhi had created a new situation and therefore the process of consultations on “action to be taken on the matter has been set in motion.” Talking to reporters, Singh declined to elaborate on the proposed action. He refused to say whether the consultations he had with other senior party colleagues were about the action to be taken against the working president or on the contents of his letter to Gandhi. “I will not qualify action at this stage,” he said.
Doctor shot as others quarrel
A young doctor from JP hospital was shot dead outside his house in Munirka in a dispute between other people. Dr Swarandeep Singh (22), an intern in the ENT department, came down after some people quarrelled with the woman living on the first floor below. As the doctor noted their car number, they shot him dead. He was murdered outside F-9 block almost opposite Jawaharlal Nehru University minutes after the ill-fated family had finished celebrating the success of his younger brother in the class X examination.