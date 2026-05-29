Burglars murdered two chowkidars at the State Bank of Mysore in Regal Building at Connaught Place and looted the bank of about Rs 10 lakh. The chowkidars, Vikram Singh Bhandari (31) of Garhwal and Daya Chand of Rohtak (36) were beaten up and then strangled with electricity wires, the police said. The murders and loot were discovered soon after the bank, facing the outer circle between Regal Cinema and Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, was to be opened.

Blame for IGI Airport delay

Startling facts have come to light for the delay in commissioning the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from November 19, 1985 to May 1, 1986. The study undertaken and data collected reveal that the Civil Aviation Ministry was responsible for the delay. But instead, some senior engineers of the International Airports Authority of India (IAAI) were made scapegoats by asking one to quit while another was reverted without providing them an opportunity to explain.

India, Tamils spurn proposal

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Both the Indian Government and the Sri Lankan Tamil groups rejected Sri Lankan National Security Minister Lalith Athulathmudali’s proposal for Geneva-type talks between the island government and the militants under the auspices of the Commonwealth to resolve the crisis. The Union Minister of State for Personnel, P Chidambaram, said that India would not accept any mediation under the Commonwealth’s auspices.

NRI consultancy for PSUs

The stage has been set for non-resident Indians (NRIs) to provide management and technical consultancy to Indian public sector companies in a big way with the formation of an NRI firm in New York that will hold a 51 per cent share in a parallel joint venture firm in India. All the public sector undertakings have been asked to subscribe to the share capital of the Indian company, which will also provide the NRI expertise in various fields other than management.