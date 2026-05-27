Punjab Chief Minister S S Barnala ruled out the deployment of the Army in Punjab’s troubled border districts, saying the problem was essentially a policing matter and not one for the armed forces. He made the remarks at a press conference after visiting the Golden Temple complex, where he had completed a “seva” ordered by Sikh high priests following the police entry into the complex on April 30.

Decision on Chandigarh soon

Punjab has agreed, before the Venkataramiah Commission, to offer 15,000 acres of land in the Rajpura tehsil of Patiala district to Haryana in exchange for Chandigarh, matching the area of the UT. The Commission chairman had asked Punjab to present its proposal. Punjab’s counsel subsequently submitted a list of equivalent land areas, with a final decision expected on June 1.

Police firing in Darjeeling

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The Army was alerted in Kurseong in Darjeeling district after five Gorkha National Liberation Front supporters were killed in police firing, prompting heightened security across the region. Two BSF battalions were deployed, and restrictions were imposed throughout the district.

Bangladesh boat disaster

At least 150 people were reported dead and several hundred others missing after a motor launch capsized in the Meghna River near Barisal in Bangladesh. The vessel sank in stormy conditions near Maulavirhat, about 227 km from Dhaka. Reports suggested the death toll could be as high as 500, with large-scale rescue and recovery efforts underway amid fears of many more casualties.