Five persons, including two terrorists, were killed in separate incidents in the state in the past 24 hours. Three persons were shot dead by suspected terrorists in two incidents. Two persons, Ashwini Kumar and Surinder Kumar, standing at the bus stop of Teja Kalaan village in Gurdaspur district were shot dead by two cycle-borne terrorists. In the second incident, an agriculturist, Kashmira Singh, was shot dead by a group in Jangla village.

Race Against Time

The Race Against Time ended when Margaret Alva, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, handed over the torch to David Haxton, regional director of UNICEF, at IG Stadium in New Delhi. The torch, lit at Nehru Stadium, was carried by a group of about 450 runners, and Flying Sikh Milkha Singh and P T Usha jointly handed over the torch to Alva.