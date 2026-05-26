Opinion 40 years ago, May 26, 1986: Killings in Punjab
Five persons, including two terrorists, were killed in separate incidents in the state in the past 24 hours. Three persons were shot dead by suspected terrorists in two incidents.
Five persons, including two terrorists, were killed in separate incidents in the state in the past 24 hours. Three persons were shot dead by suspected terrorists in two incidents. Two persons, Ashwini Kumar and Surinder Kumar, standing at the bus stop of Teja Kalaan village in Gurdaspur district were shot dead by two cycle-borne terrorists. In the second incident, an agriculturist, Kashmira Singh, was shot dead by a group in Jangla village.
Race Against Time
The Race Against Time ended when Margaret Alva, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, handed over the torch to David Haxton, regional director of UNICEF, at IG Stadium in New Delhi. The torch, lit at Nehru Stadium, was carried by a group of about 450 runners, and Flying Sikh Milkha Singh and P T Usha jointly handed over the torch to Alva.
Dacoits murder Dalit family
Three members of a Dalit family were tortured to death by the gang of dacoit Hanuman Kurmi at Kanakalan village, under Shankargarh police station in Allahabad district, the police said. The victims were identified as Jagdeo Chamar, his wife, Shakuntala and son Shivgovind. The dacoits, who gouged out the eyes of the victims and dealt them crushing blows with a hammer, later carried the bodies in a tractor and dumped them across the border in Madhya Pradesh.
CMs reject twin-cities formula
The formula of twin cities adjoining Panchkula worked out by Justice E S Venkataramiah, chairman of the territorial commission to identify Hindi-speaking villages to be given in lieu of Chandigarh, has not been approved by the Haryana Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal, and the Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Barnala. The commission will have to give its verdict identifying Hindi-speaking villages to be given to Haryana. Barnala had a two-and-a-half hour meeting with Justice Venkataramiah to discuss the proposal with him. Bhajan Lal, too, had met Justice Venkataramiah.