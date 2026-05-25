The Punjab Police rounded up 12 suspected terrorists from a gurdwara in Amritsar and one extremist was arrested near Rajasansi Airport, about 15 km from the city. Following a tip-off, a police party rounded up the suspects hiding in Gurdwara Shaheedan. The district superintendent of police, S S Virk, said the police were still verifying the antecedents of those arrested.

Kerala impasse resolved

What had come to be derisively described as the Pillai problem plaguing Kerala politics for close to a year has at long last been resolved with Chief Minister K Karunakaran’s decision to reinstate Kerala Congress leader R Balakrishna Pillai as a minister. Pillai, who has been out of power for over 11 months following a controversy over his alleged call for a Punjab-type agitation in Kerala, is being sworn in again as a minister on May 25.

Firing in Goa, CRPF moves in

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A battalion of the Central Reserve Police is arriving in Panaji on May 25 to assist the Goa Police in the maintenance of law and order in the wake of renewed violence by Konkani supporters. The Goa collector and district magistrate, Shakti Sinha, told a press conference that the entire reserve police force and home guards had also been asked to be ready to face any situation.

US, UK veto move on Pretoria

The United States and Britain have vetoed a Security Council resolution censoring South Africa for its raids on three Black-ruled neighbours because it included a call for sanctions. France abstained from voting while the other 12 members voted for the draft resolution prepared by Congo, Ghana, Madagascar, Trinidad and Tobago and the UAE. Discussions between the sponsors and the US and Britain failed to produce a text acceptable to all, despite some changes softening the original language.