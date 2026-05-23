In one of the worst killing sprees of its kind in the state, 18 persons had come under a hail of bullets fired from six Sten guns and revolvers wielded by terrorists, who reportedly came to the ill-fated locality on foot and escaped in a jeep.

The police caught nine suspected terrorists in Ferozepur and Jalandhar districts, as the death toll in the shootout at Amritsar mounted to 11 with two more succumbing to their injuries. In one of the worst killing sprees of its kind in the state, 18 persons had come under a hail of bullets fired from six Sten guns and revolvers wielded by terrorists, who reportedly came to the ill-fated locality on foot and escaped in a jeep.

Centre alarmed at killings

The killings in Amritsar and the resultant panic among the minority community have alarmed the central government. Arun Nehru, Minister of State for Internal Security, had a series of meetings with senior officials of the Home Ministry and intelligence agencies to review the situation and suggest steps to the Punjab government to control it. The Prime Minister has called for a meeting with his advisors including the Home Minister.