Six persons, including one soldier, were killed in a major clash between army men and civilians in central Colombo, while armed policemen patrolled the tense area. Another 12 people, including nine civilians and three soldiers, died in clashes as Tamil guerrillas shifted their campaign to eastern Sri Lanka, according to a National Security Ministry spokesman. The raids were seen as an attempt to divert troops engaged in heavy fighting in the Jaffna peninsula, the heartland of the guerrilla movement.

Political crisis in Kerala

A compromise formula is being worked out to resolve the Kerala crisis involving the United Democratic Front ministry led by K Karunakaran after the reshuffle of his cabinet. Karunakaran held a prolonged meeting with Congress (I) Vice-President Arjun Singh and was also expected to meet Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Terrorists kill 9 in Amritsar

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At least nine persons were shot dead and five others seriously injured when seven to eight jeep-borne terrorists opened fire in the Krishan Nagar area on the outskirts of Amritsar. Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Inder Singh said five terrorists had been captured after a chase and encounter. Four of the injured admitted to hospital were stated to be in critical condition.

$400 m heroin haul

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in their biggest seizure in Delhi, confiscated 44½ kg of pure heroin worth more than $400 million in the international market and arrested five people, including three Pakistani nationals. Acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted a truck carrying 10 kg of heroin concealed in a secret chamber under the rear mudguards. Interrogation of the driver and cleaner led the DRI team to a house in Mukherjee Nagar in north Delhi, where four people were arrested and another 24 kg of heroin along with seven kg of pearls were seized.