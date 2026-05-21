The Sri Lankan Air Force, for the second consecutive day, bombed the centre of Jaffna as Tamil militants appeared successful in forcing the government to abandon its plans for marching in a large number of troops to wrest control. Four to six bombs were dropped between 10.35 am and 10.55 am at Jaffna bus stand and First Cross Street, all in the centre of the town.

Bid to subvert accord: Punjab

The Punjab government has submitted before the Venkataramiah Commission that Haryana has not chosen to file any claim before the Commission with the apparent object of delaying the proceedings and thereby putting off the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. The Punjab Government, in its reply, pointed out that the attitude adopted by Haryana was tantamount to questioning the terms of reference of the Commission and was indicative of its attitude of non-cooperation with it.

Planned sabotage in India

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Extremists in the US had planned to select and train 100 commandos and send five of them to each Indian state to cause widespread sabotage and create panic. According to a document produced during the trial of Gurpartap Singh Birk on charges of conspiring to kill PM Rajiv Gandhi during his visit to the US last June, the possible targets of these commandos included the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

India reproaches UK

India expressed surprise that the British Government had not furnished it with information that one of the four Sikhs facing trial for plotting to kill PM Rajiv Gandhi during his visit to Britain had received classified information about his itinerary from someone working in the High Commission in London.