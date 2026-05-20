The Government of India warned Sri Lanka that the large-scale use of force by the armed forces in the Jaffna peninsula would be detrimental to the peaceful settlement of the ethnic crisis. Distress was also expressed at the negative stand adopted by the Sri Lankan government. The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, soon after his arrival at the end of a five-day tour of the African countries, stated that the Sri Lankan government appeared to be moving towards a military solution.

Assent to Muslim Women’s Bill

The President, Zail Singh, has given his assent to the controversial Muslim Women’s (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Bill, thus ending speculation in political circles on whether the President would have further considerations on it. The Bill as passed by both Houses was sent to Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the President returned it soon after with his approval. Political circles have been wondering whether the President would give his assent to the Bill in the present form or would prefer to reconsider it in view of the demand by some sections that the Bill should not be approved.

Sri Lankan forces bomb Jaffna

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Five persons were killed and 40 others injured, a cafe and four shops set ablaze in an aerial bombing of Jaffna. The Power House Road and Sivan Kovil Road were identified by residents as the areas where the bombs fell around 4 pm. Two helicopters and two planes were involved in the operation.

UK, US join wave of protests

The US government voiced outrage and condemnation of South African military attacks inside Black-ruled Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia and described them as a blow to peace efforts in the region. The presidential spokesman, Larry Speakes, said there had been some progress recently in easing tensions between White-ruled South Africa and its neighbours. “We think that these actions (the raids) could very well be a major setback for that progress,” Speakes said.