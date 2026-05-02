Opinion 40 years ago, May 2, 1986: Operation at Temple ends
The 14-hour Operation Search at the Golden Temple complex undertaken by the Punjab Police, the paramilitary forces and some commandos came to an end.
The 14-hour Operation Search at the Golden Temple complex undertaken by the Punjab Police, the paramilitary forces and some commandos came to an end. One person was killed, two injured and 300 others including Bhai Gurdev Singh, the “acting jathedar” of the Akal Takht were rounded up in the action to clear the Temple complex of militants.
Khalistan council banned
The Government has for the second time declared two secessionist organisations — Dal Khalsa and the national council of Khalistan — unlawful organisations with immediate effect through two separate notifications issued by the Home Ministry. The action has been taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
Changes in education policy
Following suggestions made by the state chief ministers at the National Development Council meeting, the Union government is including in its policy document on education a firm commitment to achieve universal enrolment at the elementary level by 1990 and at the middle-school level by 1995. With regard to the controversial question of education being on the concurrent list, no change is being proposed.
Chernobyl reactor shut down
The reactor of the Soviet Union’s disabled Chernobyl nuclear plant in the Ukraine has been shut down and the chain reaction of nuclear fusion has been halted, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.