One person was killed, two injured and 300 others including Bhai Gurdev Singh, the “acting jathedar” of the Akal Takht were rounded up in the action to clear the Temple complex of militants.

The 14-hour Operation Search at the Golden Temple complex undertaken by the Punjab Police, the paramilitary forces and some commandos came to an end. One person was killed, two injured and 300 others including Bhai Gurdev Singh, the “acting jathedar” of the Akal Takht were rounded up in the action to clear the Temple complex of militants.

Khalistan council banned

The Government has for the second time declared two secessionist organisations — Dal Khalsa and the national council of Khalistan — unlawful organisations with immediate effect through two separate notifications issued by the Home Ministry. The action has been taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.