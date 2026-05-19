The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, concluded his five-day tour of the four frontline states of southern Africa with an assurance that the CHOGM meeting in Nassau had resolved to take steps for “dismantling apartheid” in South Africa.

Changes in Janata executive

The Janata Party president, Chandra Shekhar, effected major changes in the party’s executive by nominating five new general secretaries and three secretaries and inducting several new faces into the national executive. The new general secretaries are Indubhai Patel, Anantram Jaiswal, former UP Janata Party chief, Yashwant Sinha, Bhai Vaidya and Jaipal Reddy, MP.

Reshuffle in Kerala soon

Advertisement

The Chief Minister, K Karunakaran, disclosed that there would soon be another reshuffle of ministerial portfolios, including those held by Indian Union Muslim League ministers. Talking to newsmen, Karunakaran denied reports that the portfolios of League ministers had been left undisturbed for political and personal reasons.

Churn in Karnataka

The move by 92 Janata MLAs to prevail upon the Chief Minister, Ramakrishna Hegde, to reconstitute his cabinet and put off panchayat elections till the party is able to give a better account of itself has created a piquant situation in the light of certain recent developments. The memorandum containing this suggestion was given to the Chief Minister a couple of months ago, but there was no subsequent development because of Hegde’s sudden illness.