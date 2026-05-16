The resolve emerged after a detailed discussion between the delegations of the two countries led by their prime ministers, Rajiv Gandhi and Robert Mugabe, on the southern African situation.

India and Zimbabwe expressed their joint resolve to assist the people of South Africa and Namibia in their struggle against the Pretoria regime for gaining their independence. The resolve emerged after a detailed discussion between the delegations of the two countries led by their prime ministers, Rajiv Gandhi and Robert Mugabe, on the southern African situation.

President’s ordinance

In an extraordinary move, the President, Zail Singh, promulgated an ordinance waiving the statutory requirement of placing reports of commissions set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act before Parliament or state legislatures. Though the ordinance, amending Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, has wider implications, the immediate object is to suppress the report of the Thakkar Commission pertaining to the assassination of Indira Gandhi.