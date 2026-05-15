The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, and the Zambian President, Kenneth Kaunda, held discussions in Lusaka on the situations in their neighbourhoods.It was decided that Zambian PM Musokotwane would lead a delegation of economic experts to India shortly to explore possibilities of expanding economic co-operation.The meeting took place shortly after the PM and Sonia Gandhi returned from a visit to the Victoria Falls.

USSR’s n-test moratorium

The Soviet Union has extended its unilateral moratorium on nuclear tests till August 6, CPSU general secretary Mikhail Gorbachev announced. Gorbachev said he was prepared to meet US President Ronald Reagan in any capital of Europe to reach an agreement on banning nuclear testing. “The accident at Chernobyl showed again what an abyss will open if nuclear war befalls mankind,” Gorbachev said.

India Gandhi murder case

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The Delhi High Court rejected the defence plea that the hearing of the appeal of the convicts in the Indira Gandhi murder case by a three-judge bench was unconstitutional.

‘Loan mela’

“Loan melas” at one time were gimmicks at which Congress (I) politicians distributed cheap loans to the poor and picked up a bit of goodwill along the way. Today, a far more invidious loan mela has been unearthed. This one does not concern itself with a few hundred or thousand rupees each to poor families for a buffalo or pump or whatever. It has to do with crores of rupees smuggled from banks in an ingenious and brazen scheme to divert public funds to private ends. If it has to be given a name, the most suitable would be ‘The Reliance Loan Mela’.