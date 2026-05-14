The new Minister for External Affairs, P Shiv Shankar, strongly criticised Sri Lankan President J R Jayewardene for his interview to The Sunday Times, London, in which he threatened a military solution to Sri Lanka’s ethnic crisis and accused PM Rajiv Gandhi of supporting Tamil separatists. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on Sri Lanka, Shiv Shankar called the remarks “intemperate and in irresponsible language”.

India seeking another Cancún

India, disappointed that the Tokyo summit of industrialised nations ignored the concerns of non-aligned developing countries, is considering taking the initiative for a Cancún-type summit involving leaders from developing nations. Minister of State for External Affairs K R Narayanan said non-aligned countries would continue efforts to evolve a common strategy for dialogue.

PM leaves for Africa tour

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Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi left New Delhi on a six-day official visit to four frontline African states — Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola and Tanzania. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, he received a warm send-off at the airport from MPs, Congress(I) leaders, senior officials, the three service chiefs and members of the diplomatic corps.

Union Carbide case

Representatives of the Government of India expressed satisfaction over the conditions laid down by Judge Keenan of the New York district court while transferring the Union Carbide case to India for trial. The judgment required Union Carbide Corporation, USA, to submit to the jurisdiction of Indian courts, enabling India to seek compensation from the parent company’s vast assets rather than being limited to its Indian subsidiary.