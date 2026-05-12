The police fired tear gas shells to disperse supporters of the two Akali Dal factions when they clashed outside the Golden Temple complex. Curfew was imposed around the complex following the incident. In other developments in Punjab, curfew was imposed in Tarn Taran and terrorist violence left three people dead, report agencies.

Repoll for 32 Bangladesh seats

The pro-government Jatiya Party of Bangladesh needed 19 of the 36 seats yet to be announced to win an absolute majority in the country’s 300-member parliament. The Jatiya Party had won 132 of the 264 results unofficially declared so far, while the Awami League-led opposition alliance was way behind with 90 seats. The League had bagged 70 seats. Meanwhile, opposition parties have demanded re-elections, objecting to the holding of fresh polls in some constituencies.

BJP on national unity

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The three-day plenary session of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded with the party pledging itself to work for and to protect national integrity under all circumstances. In a detailed resolution on national integration, the BJP gave a call for raising politics to a moral pedestal without caring for petty personal, group or regional gains. The party committed itself to subordinating all petty loyalties and considerations of caste, creed and region to the overriding ideal of India’s unity and the social cohesion of its people.

Sri Lanka seeks arms from West

Sri Lanka will be partitioned unless the Government receives Western aid to fight Tamil guerrillas, President Junius Jayawardene was quoted as telling a London newspaper. “The outside world must help now, because this is now an international problem,” he told The Sunday Times. “Ours is a democratic country, and it is being destroyed by these people. Another few years of this and we will have bled to death, or we will be partitioned like Cyprus,” the president said.