Seven persons were killed, five in police firing and two in stabbing incidents, and several others were injured, as three towns in Maharashtra came under curfew following arson and violence. Shiv Jayanti celebrations in the state concluded on a tense note, at least in the towns of Nashik, Nanded and Panvel where alleged stone-throwing at processions set the pace for violence to follow, state police control in Bombay said.

BJP’s Gandhian Socialism

The BJP adopted an 11-page economic policy statement formulated by its national executive. The second plenary session of the party adopted some minor amendments to the policy, which is based on Gandhian Socialism and the Integral Humanism of former Jana Sangh president Deendayal Upadhyaya. The prime thrust of the economic programme is to provide full employment and removal of poverty by strengthening the agro-rural base and inculcating the spirit of Swadeshi.

Bangladesh vote count

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The Bangladesh Election Commission at last resumed tallying the votes in its violent and chaotic parliamentary elections, breaking a deadlock created following the suspension of results in 116 seats. It now appears that the Jatiya Party will get a simple majority but not the two-thirds majority required to endorse the actions of President Ershad’s four-year-old military rule. Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia, who was put under house arrest two days before the results, was released.

NC(F) MLAs to quit en masse

President of the National Conference and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said he would seek the resignation of all 32 members of the assembly of his party and present them to state Governor Jagmohan. He did not disclose when he would submit these resignations. He indicated that he feared the Congress (I) would stake a claim for the formation of a government with the help of 14 Independent members of the assembly.