The Punjab Police and paramilitary forces entered the Golden Temple Complex in Amritsar to clear off “terrorists, separatists and anti-national elements”. The swift action led by the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner, Ramesh Inder Singh, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, S S Virk, started with the raiding of the Guru Nanak Niwas, Guru Ram Das Sarai and the Teja Singh Samundri Hall, which were frequented by militants.

House supports temple action

Leaders of all political parties in the Lok Sabha fully supported the Punjab Government’s determined operation to flush out anti-national “Khalistani” elements from the Golden Temple complex and effectively deal with terrorists. Members greeted with cheers the statement of the Home Minister, P V Narasimha Rao, confirming that the Punjab Police and CRPF had entered the Golden Temple complex and taken into custody some persons. The search for terrorists is continuing.

Chernobyl reactor meltdown

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Western sources said they had indications of a meltdown of a second nuclear reactor at the devastated Chernobyl atomic power plant, and several European nations warned their people about the danger from what could be the world’s worst nuclear disaster. A US official said news reports of 2,000 deaths in the nuclear accident were credible. He made this remark after studying data relayed from a US spy satellite that overflew the area where the radiation leak occurred.

Delhi Apartment Bill passed

The Lok Sabha passed the Delhi Apartment Ownership Bill seeking to give statutory recognition of an apartment as a unit of property capable of transfer and for a statutory organisation armed with adequate powers for the management of common areas in multi-storeyed buildings. The Bill meets the longstanding demand of owners of apartments and flats, both residential and commercial, for the grant of ownership rights in the property.