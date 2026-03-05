Opinion 40 years ago March 5, 1986: Protest in Parliament
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on March 05, 1986.
There were noisy scenes in both Houses of Parliament when the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman disallowed the Opposition from raising the issue of the actions of the Maharashtra governor as the Chancellor of Bombay University. The alleged tampering with the marksheet of Maharashtra Chief Minister S Patil Nilangekar’s daughter in the MD examination was sought to be raised in the Lok Sabha.
Shah on his way out?
There are widespread rumours in the Jammu and Kashmir secretariat that the countdown for the G M Shah government has begun. The Chief Minister, along with the Deputy Chief Minister, D D Thakur, left for Delhi on an unscheduled visit. Earlier in the day, both Shah and Thakur were summoned by the Governor, Jagmohan. The Congress-I has a big problem in removing Shah at the moment. On March 5, there will be 17 vacancies in the upper house, and one member from the state in the Rajya Sabha will retire next month.
Janata MLA beaten
A Janata Party MLA was dragged out of his jeep, pulled by his hair, and beaten up mercilessly by policemen and top officers of the district administration in Baiaghat district of Madhya Pradesh last week. The MLA, Kanker Munjare, a trade union leader of the area, had given a call for a general strike in the town, demanding the transfer of the “corrupt” district collector. The collector, L U Siddiqui, was watching as his cronies kicked the opposition MLA and assaulted him with shoes.
Birla condemns tax raids
Eminent industrialist K K Birla has strongly assailed the current tax raids on industrialists and businessmen and said that this had greatly affected their morale. Participating in the discussions on the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, Birla said that while nobody is defending blackmarketeering, it was unfortunate that businessmen were treated as “criminals”. This was often done on mere suspicions.