At least 12 people were killed and eight injured when six jeep-borne terrorists opened random fire in Jalandhar at the end of a near-total general strike in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. In other incidents, a terrorist was killed and about 40 people were wounded in the police firing and mob violence in Punjab.

Arun Nehru escapes mob

Union Minister of State for Internal Security Arun Nehru had to escape in the face of an unruly mob of men and women in the curfew-bound area on the Daresi road in Ludhiana when he along with Punjab CM Surjit Singh Barnala visited the site of the March 28 shootout. A mob of about 1,000 men and women came out of their houses, raised anti-police slogans and indulged in brick-batting near Daresi.

India-UK talks

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India will seek an assurance from Sir Geoffrey Howe, the British foreign secretary, who arrives in New Delhi today on a four-day visit, that Britain will deal with the activities of terrorists on its soil with the seriousness they deserve. The plea is expected to be put across forcefully since New Delhi is of the view that Britain has acted neither firmly nor adequately to stop the activities of Sikh and JKLF extremists there in the past two-three years, informed sources say.

Gorbachev on test ban

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev asked US President Ronald Reagan for an immediate meeting in London, Rome or any other European capital to discuss a nuclear test ban agreement. He said continued American testing despite a seven-month unilateral Soviet moratorium was a “pointed challenge” to the Soviet Union as well as to all the peoples of the world, including Reagan’s own Americans. Gorbachev said he saw no insurmountable obstacle to a nuclear test ban accord.