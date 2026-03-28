Terrorists shot dead two people including the veteran CPI leader Arjan Singh Mastana and burnt the records and furniture of the Akali Dal (Longowal) headquarters in the Golden Temple complex.

The death toll in the police firing following a fierce clash between the Damdami Taksal-AISSF activists and the law-and-order authorities on the eve of the Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib rose to 12 though the official sources said seven. Terrorists shot dead two people including the veteran CPI leader Arjan Singh Mastana and burnt the records and furniture of the Akali Dal (Longowal) headquarters in the Golden Temple complex.

US withdraws from Gulf of Sidra

US warships have begun leaving the Gulf of Sidra and are allowing civilian ships to return to the disputed water body, according to a message from a Lebanese tanker monitored by a Spanish maritime radio station.