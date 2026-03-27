A series of explosions rocked a crowded commercial area during peak business hours in Dhaka, Bangladesh, but witnesses and police reported no injuries. Witnesses said that hundreds of panic-stricken people ran for shelter, and traffic halted for about half an hour after some students, opposing elections under martial law, exploded about half a dozen homemade bombs.

Attacks in Tokyo

The US embassy and the Imperial Embassy in Tokyo were attacked with rockets. The police linked the raids to threats by extreme Leftists to disrupt the seven-nation economic summit in Tokyo in May. No casualties or major damage were reported in the attacks. Two rockets landed in the embassy compound, but only one exploded. Three were fired at the residence of Emperor Hirohito.

India to buy Swedish guns

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India has finalised a deal with Sweden to buy the most modern 155 mm guns. Under the agreement finalised by the Defence Ministry, India would import a number of guns and produce them. The Bofors 155 mm field howitzer FH-77B has a range of 24,000 metres, which could be extended up to 30,000 metres and can fire three lethal rounds per 12 seconds. Weighing 11.900 kg, it can be towed at 70 km an hour.

Inter-state issues

A sitting judge of the SC might head the new territorial commission to identify the Hindi-speaking villages to be given to Haryana in lieu of Chandigarh. A series of exercises is being undertaken at the highest level for the implementation of the Punjab Accord as well as to strengthen the hands of the Punjab Chief Minister, Surjit Singh Banala, to deal firmly with the extremists. The Haryana Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal, was called by the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, for consultations on various interstate issues concerning the Punjab Accord.

There was no edition on March 27, 1986. The above reports are from March 26, 1986.