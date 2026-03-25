The scene of the Nagaland crisis is shifting to Delhi with the Chief Minister, S C Jamir, arriving at the capital with the resignations by six of his ministerial colleagues. The Congress (I) high command is yet to get full reports about the circumstances leading to the resignations. A full discussion on the resignations will take place only after details are known from the chief minister.

Terrorists killed in Punjab

Nine people, including four terrorists, were killed while fish-plates of a railway track were found removed in Punjab. According to an official spokesman, the encounter took place between terrorists and security forces at Matenangal village in Amritsar district. Four terrorists were killed and two CRPF jawans were injured in the incident.

India rejects Carbide’s offer

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Official sources said the government has not endorsed any settlement of the Bhopal gas victims’ compensation claim as suggested by newspaper reports from New York. “There cannot be any settlement without agreement, by the Government of India,” they added. The reported amount of settlement is inadequate and has always been so, and is, therefore, totally unacceptable, official sources explained. “The Government’s position in this regard has been that it will only settle for an amount that will fully and fairly compensate all the victims. Needless to say, any settlement at variance with this will not be acceptable to the government.

Libya fires missiles

Libyan forces fired at least two anti-aircraft missiles as US planes crossed Col Muammar Gaddafi’s line of death and conducted operations over the disputed Gulf of Sidra, Pentagon sources said. No American planes were hit by the missiles and there were no immediate reports of any response by the US forces. The sources, who earlier acknowledged receiving reports from the Sixth Fleet about missile firing, stressed that the information arriving at the Pentagon was “fragmentary”.