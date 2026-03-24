The opposition-sponsored Samast Haryana convention demanded the resignation of the Bhajan Lal government by April 23 for having failed to safeguard the interests of the state and urged the Centre to abrogate sections 7 and 9 of the Punjab Accord relating to territorial and river water dispute. In case the Bhajan Lal government does not resign, the convention demanded the Centre to dismiss the “anti-people” government, dissolve the Assembly and announce mid-term polls.

Union Carbide case

Union Carbide and American lawyers for victims of the Bhopal gas leak have reached a tentative settlement of $350 million compensation for the disaster. The proposal excludes the Government of India which claims to be the sole representative of the victims. The attorneys representing the Indian government have refused to comment on the matter. But one of those representing the victims has been quoted as saying that the Indian Government has achieved its goal.