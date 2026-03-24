Opinion 40 years ago March 24, 1986: Haryana Opposition’s demand
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on March 23, 1986.
The opposition-sponsored Samast Haryana convention demanded the resignation of the Bhajan Lal government by April 23 for having failed to safeguard the interests of the state and urged the Centre to abrogate sections 7 and 9 of the Punjab Accord relating to territorial and river water dispute. In case the Bhajan Lal government does not resign, the convention demanded the Centre to dismiss the “anti-people” government, dissolve the Assembly and announce mid-term polls.
Union Carbide case
Union Carbide and American lawyers for victims of the Bhopal gas leak have reached a tentative settlement of $350 million compensation for the disaster. The proposal excludes the Government of India which claims to be the sole representative of the victims. The attorneys representing the Indian government have refused to comment on the matter. But one of those representing the victims has been quoted as saying that the Indian Government has achieved its goal.
Nagaland crisis
The killing of two students in police firing in Kohima is now snowballing into a political crisis for the Nagaland Chief Minister, Senayangba Chubatoshi Jamir, with multiple ministers submitting their resignation to him over the issue. Four ministers, including two belonging of cabinet rank, T A Ngullie and I K Sema, submitted their resignations to Jamir.
Jailbreak in Pakistan
Thirty-five prisoners condemned to death escaped from the Sukkur jail in the biggest jailbreak in the history of Pakistan. Officials said one prisoner and a jail guard were killed in the shootout between the estimated 50 convicts who organised the escape and evaded the guards. Unofficial reports from Sukkur, a town about 800 kilometres southwest of Islamabad, said the escaped prisoners were on death row for murder and highway robberies with 16 of them allegedly members of dangerous gangs.