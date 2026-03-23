A giant AN-32 transport plane of the Indian Air Force, which left Pachinko for Leah, was reported missing. Official reports said the plane with 20 people, including three crew members on board, lost contact with air traffic control in Jammu while flying over Doda district. The aircraft was on a routine flight.

Ershad’s poll ultimatum

In a dramatic midnight move, Bangladesh’s main opposition alliance threatened to boycott elections. The decision of the Awami League-led alliance came three hours before the expiry of President H M Ershad’s nine-hour ultimatum to decide in favour of the polls. The other opposition alliance is yet to announce its decision. However, Khaleda Zia said they were willing to participate if the government restored fundamental rights, released political prisoners, and acquitted those convicted by martial law courts.

PM on Sri Lanka peace talks

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Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi said it was becoming difficult for India to understand what the Sri Lankan government wanted to resolve the ethnic problem in the country. Gandhi said: “They (Sri Lankan government) are taking different positions, both political and military, in attempting to resolve the issue.” He, however, made it clear that the killing of innocent civilians in the north and the eastern parts of the island had to be stopped before India could start fresh talks.

FM on excise duty

Finance Minister V P Singh said the government would take corrective action to remove anomalies created by MORDANT in cases where it had led to “unintended” increase in excise duty. But no relief would be given in sectors where excise duty had been revised as a “conscious” decision, as in the case of cars, colour television sets, and other luxury goods. The Minister referred to the demand for the abolition of tax on inter-corporate dividends and said the government would announce its decision before the end of the month.