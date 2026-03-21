The External Affairs Minister, B R Bhagat, sought to assure the Lok Sabha that the government would never lower its guard with regard to the country’s security. Bhagat was responding to a Calling Attention Motion on the danger posed to the country by the visit of the US aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise, and five other vessels to Karachi Port recently. The minister said that according to reports in the Pakistani media, a nuclear submarine had also accompanied these ships from March 15 to 19.

Friction within Tihar

There was near chaos in the Tihar Jail administration when senior officials of the jail threatened to go on casual leave because of “harassment” by the police. Friction is already developing between the jail officials and the police following the posting of an IPS officer as the inspector-general and the interrogation of some senior jail officials. The friction was controlled after the intervention of senior government officials, jail sources said. The police have not been able to talk so far to a young woman lawyer who met Charles Sobhraj occasionally in connection with some of his cases. She apparently left her Delhi address some time before Sobhraj escaped.