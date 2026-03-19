Dinesh, one of the six persons who escaped with the dreaded international criminal Charles Sobhraj, surprised police officers when he returned to the jail. He was subsequently arrested by the police, who had taken into custody the deputy jail superintendent, V D Pushkama, and warden Prem Bahadur, for allegedly having a hand in the conspiracy regarding Sobhraj’s escape from jail.

Sobhraj met Tihar officials

Charles Sobhraj, the dreaded international criminal, had an extraordinary meeting with two senior officials of Tihar Central Jail about an hour before he escaped. It was not an official meeting. The two deputy superintendents who met him, B S Jarial and H C Verma, were not in charge of the part of jail where Sobhraj was kept. The meeting was arranged in no: 1 section of the jail. Sobhraj was called there from no: 3 section at about 11 am. The meeting lasted an hour.

Amritsar SP attacked

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An attempt was made on the life of the Amritsar District Superintendent of Police (CID), Harjeet Singh, while another person was stabbed to death in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours. Harjeet Singh had a narrow escape when some unidentified persons, suspected to be terrorists, fired Sten submachine gun shots at his car near his house on Taylor Road in Chandigarh.

Clashes in Jalandhar

The Sri Lankan government is preparing an autonomy plan as part of a political solution to the island’s ethnic crisis, reliable sources said in Colombo. The initial step would be to set up a provincial council in the disputed eastern province, which would have a chief minister at its head, the sources said. The new plan falls short of a merger of the northern and eastern provinces as demanded by the Tamil United Liberation Front (TULF), the main Tamil political party.