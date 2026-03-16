Four people, a farmer, a patwari, a doctor, and an ASI of the Punjab Police, were killed in different incidents in the state during the past 24 hours. Two persons crossing over from Pakistan were arrested in Gurdaspur district on the Indo-Pak border. They are being interrogated, the police said.

PM for nuclear test ban

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi called for a comprehensive nuclear test ban and strongly urged the world’s nations to resume “in the interest of all” their dialogue for economic development. Gandhi joined other world leaders, including the United Nations Secretary-General Perez de Cuéllar and the former West German chancellor Willy Brandt, in reaffirming his commitment to the cause of development and disarmament as a fitting tribute to the slain Swedish prime minister Olof Palme.

Jayewardene on peace

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President J R Jayewardene has ruled out a political solution to the ethnic problem in Sri Lanka until the Tamil militants are defeated or surrender. Striking an uncompromising posture, Jayewardene claimed that the last time there was a political compromise between the Tamils and the government over devolution of power to district councils, the ensuing elections were disrupted by “terrorists” and a peaceful political development became impossible.

Documentary ‘Rajiv’s India’

Syndicated US columnist Jack Anderson has sent a personal appeal to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to permit the showing of his documentary film about India on Doordarshan. The documentary, Rajiv’s India, was broadcast in the United States and Europe in January, but its Indian debut was cancelled shortly before a scheduled February 7 showing on Doordarshan, following objections raised by some officials, invited to a preview, that the film did not present an exact or balanced picture of the country or of recent events.