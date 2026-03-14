After arriving here from Bombay, Chavan drove straight to the Prime Minister’s house. Prabha Rau, MPCC(I) president, who accompanied him from Bombay, waited at Chavan’s residence.

S B Chavan, Maharashtra Chief Minister-elect, met the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, in New Delhi. Chavan is expected to return to Bombay soon. He said the list of the members of his Cabinet was finalised after his meeting with Rajiv Gandhi, which lasted about 90 minutes. After arriving here from Bombay, Chavan drove straight to the Prime Minister’s house. Prabha Rau, MPCC(I) president, who accompanied him from Bombay, waited at Chavan’s residence.

India told of killings

India was told of a UN panel on the escalating violence and indiscriminate killings of the minority Tamils in Sri Lanka and expressed the hope that President Jayewardene would resist political pressures and work out a peaceful solution to the ethnic problem in his country. Speaking in the committee on the elimination of racial discrimination, Shanti Sadiq Ali said the situation in Sri Lanka had “deteriorated considerably’’ with the conditions of the minority (Tamils) becoming “very precarious.”