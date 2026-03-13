Nine prominent opposition leaders of Pakistan, including National Democratic Party leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan have been put under house arrest to prevent them from attending a meeting against the government action on poppy growers.

S B Chavan will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The swearing-in of most of the members of the new Council of Ministers is also slated for the same day. The Chief Minister-elect, who will be relinquishing charge as the Union Home Minister, said in New Delhi that he will take into his ministry persons of talent, experience and capacity to work without consideration of group affiliations. He is against the creation of a post of deputy chief minister.

Tensions in Pakistan

