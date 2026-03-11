The Opposition in the Rajya Sabha sought a judicial inquiry into the incidents of Jammu and Kashmir and a firm time limit for ending Governor’s rule in the state. Leaders of various groups warned the government that keeping the Assembly in suspended animation would prompt more horse-trading.

Jayewardene’s invitation

President Julius Jayewardene has renewed an earlier invitation to the foreign secretary, Romesh Bhandari, to visit Colombo for talks on the island’s communal conflict. Bhandari has visited the island four times previously but postponed a fifth trip last month.

39 cr new taxes in Punjab

Additional levies, including an increase in sales tax, water rates, passenger tax, electricity duty, petrol and diesel prices, along with entertainment duty on films exhibited through video parlours, are proposed to the extent of Rs 39 crore. The Finance Minister, Balwant Singh, also announced a fiscal concession of Rs 6 crore by way of abolition of the Bangladesh levy, reduction in the flat rate of agriculture power tariff by Rs 1 per BHP, decrease in commercial tax on certain categories of motor vehicles and a cut in the sales tax on dry fruits.

Attendance rules relaxed

The academic council of Delhi University, at its meeting, decided to relax the attendance rules for students appearing for their final year examination this year. No student otherwise eligible for appearing in the examination will be debarred from taking the examination.