The morning announcement by the AICC-I general secretary that the Maharashtra Congress-I legislature party will meet at 4 pm and the arrival in the evening of Shivajirao Patil-Nilangekar, who resigned following an adverse verdict in the marksheet scandal, failed to clear the confusion about the CM’s post.

PM talks to Jayewardene

The Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, has urged the Sri Lankan President, J R Jayewardene, to concentrate on efforts to find an early, negotiated and durable solution to the island’s ethnic problem. In a message to Jayewardene, Gandhi also conveyed his assessments and anxieties about the situation on the island.

Mill workers teargassed

The police fired 20 tear-gas shells and arrested four employees of Swatantra Bharat Mills in Kirti Nagar to “rescue” some officers of the company who were gheraoed by the mills’ employees following a dispute. According to the police, the union leaders and the management were involved in negotiations inside the mill when the workers gheraoed the officials.

£175m UK arms for Pak

Britain expects to sell £175 million worth of armaments to Pakistan soon. Sir Geoffrey Howe, Foreign Secretary, is expected to discuss the arms negotiations during a week-long visit to Pakistan and India, which begins at the end of this month. The deal is likely to take place after a £60 million deal with India’s Navy to take over the 28,700-tonne aircraft carrier Hermes. An important component of the Pakistan arms deal, the Marksman Tank Turret, is a new development with twin guns, radar and computerised electronics. It can be fitted to tanks already in service, according to sources in London.