Opinion 40 years ago, March 09, 1986: Setback for Indo-Pak ties
There has been a setback to the process of normalisation of relations between India and Pakistan with the postponement of both the Joint Commission meeting scheduled for this month, as well as the visit of the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, to Pakistan slated for April. No fresh date for the meeting of the Joint Commission is under consideration. One of the most important factors that apparently gave rise to misgivings in India is the active support that Pakistan is said to be giving to extremists in Punjab.
Terror strikes again in Punjab
One person was shot dead, one injured, and the house of a police inspector at Kassochahal village was set ablaze near Kapurthala as terrorists struck less than 36 hours after killing seven persons in the district. The terrorists also took away gold ornaments and other costly items from a home. The terrorists left two notes, in one of which they threatened Inspector Jaskirat Singh, who is on their hit list.
West Bengal polls preponed
The West Bengal Chief Minister, Jyoti Basu, said that his government would seek fresh elections to the state assembly in early 1987, a few months ahead of schedule. This is being done to avoid the summer heat in May, he said. He said this in response to a question about speculation in Congress (I) circles that Basu might go in for an early election to exploit the situation arising out of the party’s internal differences in the state.
PM to attend Palme funeral
Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and UN Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar have agreed to speak at the funeral of the murdered Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, officials said. Up to 600 foreign leaders and dignitaries are expected to fly in for the funeral of the Swedish leader on March 15, as the police are preparing to mount unprecedented security operations in Stockholm, regarded as one of the safest cities in the world until Palme’s assassination.