There has been a setback to the process of normalisation of relations between India and Pakistan with the postponement of both the Joint Commission meeting scheduled for this month, as well as the visit of the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, to Pakistan slated for April. No fresh date for the meeting of the Joint Commission is under consideration. One of the most important factors that apparently gave rise to misgivings in India is the active support that Pakistan is said to be giving to extremists in Punjab.

Terror strikes again in Punjab

One person was shot dead, one injured, and the house of a police inspector at Kassochahal village was set ablaze near Kapurthala as terrorists struck less than 36 hours after killing seven persons in the district. The terrorists also took away gold ornaments and other costly items from a home. The terrorists left two notes, in one of which they threatened Inspector Jaskirat Singh, who is on their hit list.