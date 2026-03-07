The Union government is seriously contemplating steps which may have a bearing on the future of the G M Shah government.

The Centre is deeply concerned at the worsening situation following the communal disturbances in the Kashmir Valley and is watching the developments closely. The Union government is seriously contemplating steps which may have a bearing on the future of the G M Shah government.

India’s warning to Sri Lanka

India sent two strong signals to the Sri Lankan government expressing resentment over the recent developments regarding the ethnic crisis in the island. The foreign secretary, Romesh Bhandari, called the Sri Lankan high commissioner, Bernard Tilakaratne, to the Foreign Office, and delivered a long note which expressed dismay at the “baseless allegations and intemperate language used” in the note that the Sri Lankan government had sent on March 1.