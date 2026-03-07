Opinion 40 years ago, March 07, 1986: Centre worries over Kashmir
The Centre is deeply concerned at the worsening situation following the communal disturbances in the Kashmir Valley and is watching the developments closely.
The Centre is deeply concerned at the worsening situation following the communal disturbances in the Kashmir Valley and is watching the developments closely. The Union government is seriously contemplating steps which may have a bearing on the future of the G M Shah government.
India’s warning to Sri Lanka
India sent two strong signals to the Sri Lankan government expressing resentment over the recent developments regarding the ethnic crisis in the island. The foreign secretary, Romesh Bhandari, called the Sri Lankan high commissioner, Bernard Tilakaratne, to the Foreign Office, and delivered a long note which expressed dismay at the “baseless allegations and intemperate language used” in the note that the Sri Lankan government had sent on March 1.
India’s Sri Lanka tour called off
The government has not cleared India’s participation in the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament, to be held in Sri Lanka from March 30 to April 6. “The tour is off,” Ranbir Singh, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said when contacted. He did not elaborate, saying only that the government had given no reason for the decision.
SGPC chief attacked
Six persons were shot dead and 13 others including Kabul Singh, acting president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and Jarnail Singh Brar, DSP, sustained injuries when extremists opened fire at Kapurthala. All the injured have been hospitalised and an indefinite curfew has been clamped in the district. Kabul Singh had a narrow escape as jeep-borne terrorists in police uniforms sprayed bullets on his car with their Sten guns while he was returning from Amritsar, having reached an agreement with senior Damdami Taksal leaders to jointly work for improving the management of the Golden Temple complex.